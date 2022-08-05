Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,486,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,278.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $243.09 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.35.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

