Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,453 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

