Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $227.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.