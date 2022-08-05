Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 204 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

