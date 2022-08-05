Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

SNPS opened at $372.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.99 and a 200 day moving average of $308.77. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

