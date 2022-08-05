Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 228 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

