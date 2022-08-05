Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 702 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,742,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

