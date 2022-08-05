Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 702 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 606,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 786,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,789,000 after acquiring an additional 261,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Insider Activity

Syneos Health Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.