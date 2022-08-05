Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 8,374 Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 174,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 519.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 92,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,513,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $26.29.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

