Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 872 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $137.15 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

