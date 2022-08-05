Lansing Street Advisors Invests $130,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,537,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

