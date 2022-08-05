Lansing Street Advisors Invests $55,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in PPL by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in PPL by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Insider Activity

PPL Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

