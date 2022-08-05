Lansing Street Advisors Invests $68,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.