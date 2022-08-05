Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $51,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $98.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

