Lansing Street Advisors Makes New Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

