Lansing Street Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV opened at $77.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

