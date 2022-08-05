Lansing Street Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,087 RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPAR. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,382,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311,203 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,132,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,794,000 after purchasing an additional 562,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RPAR opened at $20.68 on Friday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

