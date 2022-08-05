Lansing Street Advisors Takes $83,000 Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.