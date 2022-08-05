Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $110.00 at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $4.78 on Friday, reaching $76.02. 26,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lantheus by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

