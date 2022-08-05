Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Tops $293,919.91 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $293,919.91 and approximately $1,361.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00623799 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015053 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Lead Wallet
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.
Buying and Selling Lead Wallet
