Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.15. 703,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,010,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

