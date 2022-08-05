Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys New Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.32% of Black Hills at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 91.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $7,534,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 934,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 15,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.