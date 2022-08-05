Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $15.86 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,858,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.42% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $114.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Insider Activity

Carter’s Price Performance

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,973. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

