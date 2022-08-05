Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $16.60 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,679,000 after buying an additional 170,155 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,861,000 after buying an additional 126,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after buying an additional 194,667 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. Stephens reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 44,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $83.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.