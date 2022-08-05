Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $21.47 Million in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 378,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,465,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.50% of Cactus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,752,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after acquiring an additional 383,043 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,925 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other Cactus news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at $858,296.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 7,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,883. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

