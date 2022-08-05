Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $24.66 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,003,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,000. Axalta Coating Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,994,000 after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 35,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

