Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $35.68 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 646,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,681,000. Portland General Electric comprises approximately 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. 23,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,331. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.