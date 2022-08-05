Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases Shares of 166,842 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 166,842 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.33% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.