Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases Shares of 337,198 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 337,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,336,000. Wintrust Financial makes up 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.59% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

