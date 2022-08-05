Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes $18.34 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 292,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

AIG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 85,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

