Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 551,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,763,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 2.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.72% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 7,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.