LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €134.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($139.07) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($159.79) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($162.89) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 1.3 %

LEG Immobilien stock traded down €1.16 ($1.20) on Thursday, reaching €86.70 ($89.38). 194,870 shares of the stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($101.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.03.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.