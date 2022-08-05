Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.19 billion. Leidos also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-6.50 EPS.

Leidos Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.55. 406,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,789. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Leidos by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.