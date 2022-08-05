Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.21 and traded as high as C$2.21. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 310,100 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$551.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.

Leucrotta Exploration ( CVE:LXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 213,000 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

