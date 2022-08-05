LGCY Network (LGCY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.68 Million

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $25,705.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

