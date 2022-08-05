LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 191,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 373,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

LianBio Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.75). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LianBio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,661,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,999,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Further Reading

