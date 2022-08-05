Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Julie D. Frist Acquires 585 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist purchased 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.38 per share, with a total value of $85,632.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,190. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $99.52 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDA. Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

