Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Julie D. Frist Acquires 585 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist purchased 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.38 per share, with a total value of $85,632.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,190. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $99.52 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.96.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
