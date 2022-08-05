Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Increased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.34. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $102.14 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.