Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.19 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.
Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 5,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $147,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $981,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
