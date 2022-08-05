Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.19 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 5,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $147,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $981,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.