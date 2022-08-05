Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. 10,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 12,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Life Healthcare Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Life Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.