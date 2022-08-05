Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Life Storage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

