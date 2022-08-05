LifePro Asset Management Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $405.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.48.
Visa Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
