LifePro Asset Management Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $405.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.48.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Visa

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.