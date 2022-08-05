LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $482,328.00 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,196,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,374,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 392,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.