LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $482,328.00 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,196,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,374,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 9th, Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of LFST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 392,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
