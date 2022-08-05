Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.19 EPS.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 26,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,016. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

