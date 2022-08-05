LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE LITB opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

