LikeCoin Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $2,065.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00061616 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,133,400,332 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.