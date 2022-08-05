Lincoln National Corp Acquires 40,947 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $148,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 497,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,476,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

