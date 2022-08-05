Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $48.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $876.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $915.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

