Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $302.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.36. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

