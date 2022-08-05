Lindenwold Advisors Acquires 114 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,819,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

MOH traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.34. 7,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.75 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.